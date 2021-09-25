Cook to attend Encircle LGBTQ+ Fundraiser

Tim Cook, Apple CEO is set to make an appearance at a fund-raising dinner for nonprofit LGBTQ youth organization Encircle.

Cook, as well as other luminaries Dan Reynolds, frontman for Imagine Dragons and owners of the Utah Jazz NBA team Ryan and Ashley Smith have signed up for the fundraiser, which will be held October 13.

Encircle is a nonprofit that offers mental health services and community resource houses to LGBTQ+ youth. The organization started out with 3 homes and now have plans to expand beyond Utah and to Nevada, Idaho and Arizona.

In February 2021 Apple donated $1 million to the organization, along with technology packages to promote digital education, creativity and connection. Encircle was founded in 2017 and has already helped 70,000-plus individuals with support groups, safe spaces, mental health services and various programs. Encircle has also funded family therapy and youth sessions to those who sought it.