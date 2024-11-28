News

Cook visits China to boost supply chain

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, is currently in a discussion with China surrounding the global supply chain and to aid the country’s economy.

Cook often visits China to improve the company’s relationship with China and government officials. The latest trip has the Apple CEO speaking with high-level officials, including Li Qiang, the Chinese premier alongside corporate leaders. Bloomberg reported that ICBC, Lenovo, and Corning executives were present as well in the private meeting. It’s believed that the session had trade and supply chain topics as the focal point, now a major concern with Trump being elected president of the United States.

Tim Cook

Li said that the government did not want to decouple and instead maintain the global supply chain’s stability, and added that the country’s economy still needs to be developed further. Apple maintains a growing partnership with China in terms of the supply chain while steadily expanding to other regions such as Vietnam and India.

