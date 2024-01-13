Cook’s salary was $63 million in 2023

Apple CEO Tim Cook had a lower salary in 2023 compared to previous year.

The Hollywood Reporter recently claimed that a Securities and Exchange Commission filing revealed that Cook took a pay of $63.2 million for 2023’s fiscal year, divided into $47 million in stocks, $3 million base, $10.7 million from non-equities, and $2.5 in miscellaneous, security-related costs. In 2022, Cook had a $3 million base salary but earned stocks of $83 million, $12 million for non-equities, and $1.4 million in miscellaneous aspects. Then in 2021 Cook took a total of $98.7 million overall.

Cook asked his overall compensation dropped for over 40% after a Say on Pay advisory for ‘broader shareholder engagement on executive compensation in 2022.’ In similar news, the Apple CEO said in 2021 that he expects to depart from the company in the next decade, but hasn’t named a successor then.