Copilot AI launches on iPad and iPhone App Store

Microsoft has recently launched its generative AI assistant Copilot on the iPad and iPhone.

Microsoft Copilot is an artificial intelligence platform powered by GPT-4, DALLE 3, and OpenAI. Currently, it’s available on Chrome and Edge browsers on macOS and Windows. That said, the AI assistant can do a number of things, including text summary, image generation, and respond to requests, among others. Using the DALLE engine, users can generate AI images, develop brand motifs, video storyboards, and more using natural language.

iPad and iPhone users can now download Microsoft Copilot directly on their devices on their respective App Stores. The company has hinted of a possible Mac release in the near future. The only requirement for the app is iPadOS 15 or iOS 15 or greater, and the M1 processor or greater for the Mac. Microsoft Copilot is free to download and use for now on all supported devices.