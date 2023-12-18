News

Corellium and Apple reach legal agreement

Corellium and Apple have reached a mutual agreement over a lawsuit that has dated back years.

Apple in 2019 filed a lawsuit against Corellium for violating copyrights- Corellium had emulated iOS for security research purposes, creating an environment without the usual operating system restrictions. The legal battle went on for a few years before finally concluding on Thursday. A Florida district court handled the dispute and saw a settlement with unknown details.

In the battle, Apple said that Corellium had replicated iOS and used it as a software alternative for security research products. The other company claims that the app icon and computer code duplication were only for security research and ‘transformative’, then pointed to the fair use standard for defense. It was thought that the lawsuit concluded in 2021 when Apple apparently dropped the claim, but the Cupertino-based company filed an appeal in 2020 for the fair use ruling.

