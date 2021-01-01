Corsair HS70 Bluetooth headset drops to $77.99

Gaming experience is enhanced when you have quality headphones to use as you play. Enjoy superb sounds while you remain comfortable with the Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Headset for $77.99.

This accessory will allow you to immerse yourself in your favorite game or songs with 7.1surround sound. Being Discord certified, it’s certain to deliver outstanding performance. Lightweight yet durable, the Corsair HS70 is crafted with memory foam and aluminum yoke parts that are built to last.

Listen to music, play games and chat as you go without the hassle of wires. You can opt to pair via bluetooth or connect using the 3.5mm port, wired usb 24bit/96khz high fidelity, or pair simultaneously for easier access. Plug onto your pc, mac, or consoles including the ps4, ps5, xbox, nintendo switch. Stay connected with chat apps and use the detachable mic for taking calls on your smartphone, with the added functionality of mute and on-ear volume adjustment.

Get the Corsair HS70 wireless headset today!