CORSAIR’s haptic gaming headset gets a $20 discount

Few other headsets offer a more immersive haptic experience than the HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset made by CORSAIR. Today, it’s down to just $99.99 from its original price of $120 on Amazon.

The ‘haptic’ in the headset comes from the taction technology, which provides intense bass sounds and offers a wider range of low frequencies. The feedback that goes into the custom-tuned 50mm audio driver will want you to replay your favourite games just to hear the audio cues you missed, as well as take your gaming to another level.

What’s a haptic auditory experience without all the bells and whistles that’s inherent in a premium headset? With the HS60, you get a noise-cancelling mic that can detach for reduced ambient noise, on-ear volume controls and haptic effects built right in, and a superbly lightweight yet durable construction so you can focus on the action.

At $20 off, a quality haptic headset is now in reach of your budget. Make sure to get it today!