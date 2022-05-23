Costco now offers Apple service subscriptions at lower rates

Retail store giant Costco has begun offering Apple subscriptions to services Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple TV+ at a lower price than what Apple is giving.

On the official Costco website, users can buy subscriptions of Apple Arcade for $44.99 for a year, which is $5 less than Apple’s $49.99. Apple TV+ is down to just $44.99 as well, and Apple News+ for a whole year costs $89.99.

It’s worth noting that Apple does not offer a yearly subscription of its Apple News+ platform, but instead puts it at $9.99 per month for those interested. A whole year will cost $120 if you go by the official route, which is $20 more than what Costco is selling.

As part of the promotion the Costco website sports a banner that notifies customers that they can get 1 year subscriptions of Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple TV+ at ‘incredible values’.