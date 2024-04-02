Court orders Google to delete data collected from Chrome Incognito

Tech company Google will delete the data collected from Incognito Mode users to settle a class action lawsuit filed in 2020, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Advertisements

The lawsuit said that Google misled users about data collected in private browsing or Incognito mode and tracked usage without them knowing. Google kept the data for websites viewed, although the tab did not specifically mention this was the case. The advert for browsing in Incognito was that there would be private browsing and people would not see the activity, although data would be stored in Google’s servers.

Google has updated the wording for the tab in January this year for clarification and intends to destroy ‘billions of data points’ and disable third-party cookies by default. A spokesperson said that Google will delete the ‘old technical data’ unassociated with personalization and individuals and is awaiting final approval. Individuals can file their own lawsuits for damages.