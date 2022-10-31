Crash survivor thanks Tim Cook for crash detection feature

An Indianapolis native posted on social media how the newly-released Crash Detection saved his life in a car crash.

ABC News reported Nolan Abel experienced a high-speed car crash on October 15. Abel said he was seated and trying to stay conscious, and felt haptic feedback on his watch, which then triggered a call to emergency services after 10 seconds has passed. He was then brought to a hospital for care and is expected to recover completely.

Abel said he contacted Apple and thanked them for saving his life. He said that he sent an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook, who responded in kind. Cook said it was the reason why the company developed the technology.

APPLE WATCH SAVES LIFE: A man credited his Apple Watch with saving his life by automatically contacting first responders after he slammed his car into a pole. ABC’s Rhiannon Ally reports. pic.twitter.com/WRvfaU07LF — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) October 28, 2022

Crash Detection is a feature introduced in Apple Watch Series 8 and the iPhone 14 lineup. It will trigger when the sensors inside the device register a forceful impact at a high speed.