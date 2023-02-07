Create Amazing Content with the Apple Pencil 2, Now Discounted at $39 Off

Creative artists, writers, and students know how important a good stylus is when creating content. Today, you can grab the latest Apple Pencil 2 for just $89.99 from its original price of $129 on Amazon.

The second-generation Apple Pencil is now more compatible with a wide range of Apple devices, including the M2-powered iPad Pro. It works very well, with imperceptible lag and the ability to draw with superb precision. The device also sports pressure and tilt sensitivity so you can craft broad strokes as needed.

You can use the Apple Pencil 2 for taking notes, sketching, painting, and more. Charge it wirelessly or just attach it to your iPad magnetically without worry. Being made by Apple, you can be assured of top-notch quality and longevity. The device even works on the latest iPad mini and iPad Air models.

Get the Apple Pencil 2 for only $89.99 today!