Create Your Brand of Music with the M-Audio Oxygen Pro 25 MIDI Keyboard at $50 Off

If the keyboard is your musical instrument of choice for creating digital content, we have just the deal for you. Today, the M-Audio Oxygen Pro 25 is down to just $149 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

When it comes to MIDI keyboards the Oxygen Pro 25 is hard to beat. It features 25 semi-weighted, velocity-sensitive keys with assignable zones and aftertouch effects, plus support for virtual synthesizer and sampler instruments. Up top are 16 backlit and RGB drum pads that are sensitive, with options for repeat, clip launch, soundboard triggers and more.

Tactile controls are handled with 8 assignable knobs for DAW controls, effect plugins and virtual instruments. You can automap plugin parameters and DAW controls, along with modulation and pitch wheels and both smart scale and smart chord modes.

Included in the MIDI keyboard are AIR Music Tech virtual instruments, Ableton Live Lite, MPC Beats and expansion packs for Akai Professional MPC.

