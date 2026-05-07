Creator of Notepad++ Port for macOS Called Out

Don Ho, creator of Notepad++, stated that the famous Windows Code editor on the macOS version is a fake and is using the trademark of Notepad++ without their consent.

He says that the application is not connected, endorsed, or authorized with the original version of Notepad++, also adding that it is inappropriate, disrespectful to both the user and the project, and is misleading.

Notepad++ is a famous code and open-source text editor available on Windows. While many have been looking at a Mac version of the editor, it looks like the Mac version is an unofficial port and will remain afloat, but will be given new branding and a name, as Don Ho states that Notepad++ never had a macOS version. Andrey Letov, the creator of the macOS version, states that the app will be rebranded in the next few days.