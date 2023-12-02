Critical security flaw addressed in latest Chrome browser update

Google has updated its Chrome browser with the latest security update on Linux, Windows, and macOS.

The latest patch for the Chrome browser fixes a critical security flaw or zero-day vulnerability. Google said that they are ‘aware that an exploit for CVE-2023-6345 exists in the wild’, but did not mention any more specifics surrounding the exploit. Security researchers found it within their Threat Analysis Group, and it’s believed to be connected to a 2D graphics library engine within the browser.

As for the macOS update, notes say that the exploit allows attackers to ‘potentially perform a sandbox escape using a malicious file’, which might result in data theft and arbitrary code execution. Users can get the update by opening the browser, and then looking for a manual update on the Help or About section. Those who have auto-update enabled will not need to download the update but stay connected to the internet to receive it.