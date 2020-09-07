Cross-Posting feature on Instagram and Facebook in testing phase

Instagram and Facebook in testing phase

Social media company Facebook is currently testing its cross-platform posting feature by bringing Instagram Stories to Facebook.

Only a few users have access to the feature which is currently in beta. Facebook explains to users how their followers could now view their Instagram stories in Facebook.

Apparently the cross-platform setting can be changed in-system. However, it’s currently limited to viewing Instagram content on Facebook, but not for non-followers in Instagram. In terms of appearance FB stories will have a blue circle, while Instagram’s will have orange and pink circles.

Facebook reiterates that in terms of who can view your Instagram stories, nothing has changed. The company emphasizes that the feature gives people who are connected on Instagram a way to see both content in one platform.

The cross-platform posting is in experimental phase and will gather data from the users. It may eventually end up as a permanent feature if the feedback is positive.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > Cross-Posting feature on Instagram and Facebook in testing phase
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Linkedin
Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.