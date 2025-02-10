News

Custom feeds can now be shared in Threads

By Samantha Wiley
Threads

Meta has recently announced that Threads has enabled users to share the custom feeds they have created, meaning that people can now explore other feeds that are set to public which can be found in the Feeds tab under profiles. By sharing your feed, you can connect with people around the world who share similar interests and also pin feeds you find interesting and easily view your favorite topics and people.

Feeds must be toggled to public, which can be achieved by pressing and holding the feed they have chosen, tapping the Edit feeds option then pressing the switch beside Public feed in order to share the custom feed.  It can then be shared by pressing and holding the feed made, then viewing and using the quote button to post a feed preview then sending it as a direct message or link. Custom feeds were rolled out in November last year, while the update allowing sharing custom feeds is still ongoing.

