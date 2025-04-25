News

Customizable multiview to arrive on YouTube TV

By Samantha Wiley
YouTube TV

YouTube recently announced a new feature arriving on YouTube TV.

Advertisements

To celebrate its 20th year anniversary, YouTube said that there will be an update to YouTube TV’s interface. When the update goes live, subscribers can choose multiview screens that contain non-sports content. There will be a few options to start with the promise of more access in the following months. This year, there will be a YouTube app for TV redesign- improvements will be made for quality, playback, navigation, and streamlined access to subscribing, channel information, and comments.

YouTube TV

YouTube is also planning to make a few changes to YouTube for TV. It’s believed that the new interface will be similar to Netflix’s and its content rows. The redesign is expected to debut in the summer. In line with its 20th anniversary, YouTube is planning to add birthday-themed animations, a temporary logo, and 4x playback speed for premium users.

Advertisements

