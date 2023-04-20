Customize Your Keyboard Easily with the Discounted Logitech Craft Advanced Keyboard

Optimize your workflow using the latest keyboard hardware. Today, the Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard is down to just $147 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

Logitech’s keyboard is the pinnacle of keyboard products for content creators. The highlight is easily a dial called ‘crown’ which adapts to the app for instant control and access. You can save a particular profile and get it up and running in a snap, with support for MS Excel, Powerpoint, Word, and Adoble Premiere Pro, Illustrator, and Photoshop.

As a gaming or typing keyboard The Craft holds its own pretty well. Matted key surface lends extra grip and stability, and a large strike area ensures you can type with absolute precision. The keys are backlit as well and adjust depending on the light condition. Being made by Logitech, your investment will surely last a long time. Buy the discounted Logitech Craft Advanced Keyboard today!