Cyber Monday Sees the New Echo Show 5 2nd Generation at 47% Off

Missed out on a lot of great Black Friday deals and have money to spend on a smart display? Cyber Monday is here, and you can get massive discounts on a multifunctional device. Today, the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 is down to just $44.99 from its original price of $85 on Amazon.

The Echo Show 5’s selling point is easily the voice assistant Alexa, who can handle almost any task you throw at it. Depending on where you put it, the Echo Show 5 can set alarms, play music, be a video call accessory and show movies and TV shows, among others. And this is just the tip of the iceberg- you can employ the smart display and its built-in mic, camera and display to a customized device you can truly call your own.

Once integrated into your home you’ll find the Echo Show 5 to be ultimately useful in your daily affairs. At nearly half the price, it’s certainly worth a look and eventually, a purchase!