11-inch iPad is $50 off

The 11-inch base iPad is powered by the A16 chip, allowing for hefty boosts in daily performance for activities you like doing, such as gaming, writing, and multitasking. It features 128GB of storage, perfect for storing games, movies, music, and more.

It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display for an immersive viewing experience when watching movies, gaming, for art, and recreational purposes. It features True Tone, a feature that adjusts the display to the color temperature of the room.

The iPad is compatible with Apple accessories, such as the Magic Keyboard Folio, so you can prop your iPad up and connect a keyboard to have a small computer, making note-taking, essay writing, and more much easier, and an Apple Pencil to turn your device into your personal canvas.

Grab the 11-inch iPad for $50 off on Amazon today!