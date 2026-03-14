11-inch M4 iPad Air $40 Off

The iPad Air has been refreshed and is now powered by the M4 chip, making it faster and more capable of handling heavy tasks and graphics-heavy games. It has Apple Intelligence support, the AI system that keeps you organized and well on your way to getting through your workload.

The device is compatible with Apple accessories such as the Magic Keyboard, turning your iPad into a mini laptop, and making note-taking and essay writing much more convenient. The Apple Pencil turns your device into your personal canvas for commissions, recreational purposes, and for school.

The device features a 12MP Wide back and Center Stage camera, allowing you to take photos and videos in 4K, scan documents, and take selfies and video calls with your loved ones or friends, and for meetings so you look your best.

Enjoy a launch day $40 discount for the 11-inch M4 iPad Air on Amazon!