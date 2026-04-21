11-inch M4 iPad Air is $49 Off

The iPad Air has support for Apple Intelligence, the AI platform that helps you get through tasks easily and makes things organized for you. It also provides you with groundbreaking security measures ensuring that no one but you has access to the data in the device.

The device is compatible with Apple accessories such as the Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard. The Apple Pencil helps create an immersive art experience when used with the iPad, turning the device into your personal canvas for projects or commissions, taking notes, and writing essays more easily with the Magic Keyboard.

The device features the M4 chip to provide you with great performance, allowing for multitasking and handling heavy tasks. Paired with the 11-inch Liquid Retina Display, you get an immersive viewing experience that makes everything appearing on the display look stunning and amazing.

Grab the strong 11-inch M4 iPad Air for $49 off on Amazon today!



