Daily Deals

13-inch M4 iPad Air Is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
13-inch M4 iPad Air Is $50 Off

The revamped iPad Air now features an M4 chip, providing you with strong and fluid performance when working, multitasking, and handling heavy tasks such as editing. It can also give you smooth graphics for an enjoyable gaming experience.


The Apple tablet has support for Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system helping you stay organized and get through your workload effortlessly. It also features privacy protections that protect the user, giving you peace of mind that no one but you can access the data in the device.

13-inch M4 iPad Air Is $50 Off

The device features an advanced 13-inch Liquid Retina display made with True Tone, ultralow reflectivity, and P3 wide color, making everything you see on the display look vibrant and stunning, and creating an immersive viewing experience in gaming and watching movies.

Enjoy a $50 off discount on release day for the 13-inch M4 iPad Air on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $60 off
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $60 off
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro Anticipated to Be Feature-Packed
MacBook Pro Anticipated to Be Feature-Packed
1 Min Read
Samsung and Apple Tie For Number One In Smartphone Production
Samsung and Apple Tie For Number One In Smartphone Production
1 Min Read
Flight Sim ‘X-Plane 12’ Coming To Vision Pro
Flight Sim ‘X-Plane 12’ Coming To Vision Pro
1 Min Read
New HomePod and Apple TV Tied With Revamped Siri Release
New HomePod and Apple TV Tied With Revamped Siri Release
1 Min Read
iPhone Manufacturing in India Boosted
iPhone Manufacturing in India Boosted
1 Min Read
F1 Promotional Video Stars Tim Cook
F1 Promotional Video Stars Tim Cook
1 Min Read
The Anker Qi2 MagSafe Wireless Charger 2-Pack Is $15 Off
The Anker Qi2 MagSafe Wireless Charger 2-Pack Is $15 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18e Apparently Locked In for a 2027 Release
iPhone 18e Apparently Locked In for a 2027 Release
1 Min Read
David Pogue Publishes New Book ‘Apple: The First 50 Years’
David Pogue Publishes New Book ‘Apple: The First 50 Years’
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm cell is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm cell is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Touchscreen May Come to MacBook Neo 2
Touchscreen May Come to MacBook Neo 2
1 Min Read
Lost your password?