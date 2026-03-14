13-inch M4 iPad Air Is $50 Off

The revamped iPad Air now features an M4 chip, providing you with strong and fluid performance when working, multitasking, and handling heavy tasks such as editing. It can also give you smooth graphics for an enjoyable gaming experience.

The Apple tablet has support for Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system helping you stay organized and get through your workload effortlessly. It also features privacy protections that protect the user, giving you peace of mind that no one but you can access the data in the device.

The device features an advanced 13-inch Liquid Retina display made with True Tone, ultralow reflectivity, and P3 wide color, making everything you see on the display look vibrant and stunning, and creating an immersive viewing experience in gaming and watching movies.

Enjoy a $50 off discount on release day for the 13-inch M4 iPad Air on Amazon today!