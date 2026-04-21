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13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB 1TB is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB 1TB is $150 Off

The device has been refreshed given the new M5 chip giving you next-generation speed and power allowing you to handle heavy tasks, multi-task and handle gaming and heavy graphics. It has a next-generation GPU with Neural Accelerators.


The device has Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized and allows you to zoom through your workload, it also provides you with security and privacy protections ensuring that no one else but you has access to the data in your device.

13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB 1TB is $150 Off

The device features a four-speaker sound system with spatial audio allowing for an immersive listening experience placing sound all around you and further elevating your experience with viewing with the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display that makes videos, photos and game graphics look stunning. Look and sound your best with a 12MP Center Stage camera along with a three-mic array setup so you look and sound clear during meetings, calls and recordings.

Grab the next-generation M5 MacBook Air 16GB 1TB on Amazon for $150 off!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 7; Midnight Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display,... Buy on Amazon

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