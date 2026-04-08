13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB is $84 off

The MacBook Air features the new M5 chip for strong speeds and performance with the GPU featuring Neural Accelerators for strong AI performance. It features 1TB of storage, perfect for storing documents, photos, videos, movies, games, and more.

The device features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, making videos, photos, and graphics look vibrant with rich and sharp contrast and details, allowing for an immersive viewing experience. Further elevate the experience with a four-speaker sound system with spatial audio to place sound all around you.

Apple Intelligence protects your device and the data stored inside, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data inside the device. It also helps you keep things organized and blitz through your workload.

Grab the revamped M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB for strong and fast performance for $84 off on Amazon today!