13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $149 Off

The M5 MacBook Air has been refreshed, given the M5 chip bringing you strong AI capabilities and performance in a device that you can bring anywhere, the device features unified memory and a faster CPU.

The laptop features Apple Intelligence, a personal intelligence system that helps keep things organized and get things done effortlessly, you are also given privacy protection ensuring that no one but you have access to the data on the device. Get up to 18 hours of battery life with the device so you can bring it with you on trips to work on the go!

Enjoy a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting a billion colors making videos, photos and game graphics look sharp in detail, rich in contrast and bright allowing for an immersive viewing experience, further elevate the experience with a four-speaker sound system with spatial audio.

Grab the newly refreshed 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB for $149 off on Amazon today!

