Daily Deals

13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $66 off

By Samantha Wiley
13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $66 off

The refreshed MacBook Air features the M5 chip, bringing next-generation speed and power, allowing you to speed through work and handle graphics-heavy games. The GPU features Neural Accelerators for strong AI performance.


The device supports Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized and get things done easily. You get groundbreaking privacy protection, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data inside the computer.

13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $66 off

The Mac features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting a billion colors, making video game graphics, shows, and photos look vibrant and stunning with great contrast for an immersive viewing experience. Get up to 18 hours of battery life on your MacBook Air, perfect for bringing it along on trips and work.

Grab the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB for $66 off and elevate your laptop experience for both gaming and work on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 7; Silver Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display,... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB is $84 off
13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB is $84 off
1 Min Read
Refurbished M4 iPad Pro Available For Purchase
Refurbished M4 iPad Pro Available For Purchase
1 Min Read
Revised Beta for iPadOS 26.5 and iOS 26.5 Released
Revised Beta for iPadOS 26.5 and iOS 26.5 Released
1 Min Read
Teardown Video Provided by iFixit for AirPods Max 2
Teardown Video Provided by iFixit for AirPods Max 2
1 Min Read
AirPods Max 2 is $20 off
AirPods Max 2 is $20 off
1 Min Read
WWDC Invite Winners Notified
WWDC Invite Winners Notified
1 Min Read
Unofficial WWDC Pins Made
Unofficial WWDC Pins Made
1 Min Read
Little Finder Guy Found In New Videos
Little Finder Guy Found In New Videos
1 Min Read
Jay Blahnik Retires
Jay Blahnik Retires
1 Min Read
Paul McCartney Performs At Apple Park
Paul McCartney Performs At Apple Park
1 Min Read
Black Color Option Not Available For iPhone 18 Pro
Black Color Option Not Available For iPhone 18 Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display XDR Standard/VESA is $100 Off
Apple Studio Display XDR Standard/VESA is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?