13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $66 off

The refreshed MacBook Air features the M5 chip, bringing next-generation speed and power, allowing you to speed through work and handle graphics-heavy games. The GPU features Neural Accelerators for strong AI performance.

The device supports Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized and get things done easily. You get groundbreaking privacy protection, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data inside the computer.

The Mac features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting a billion colors, making video game graphics, shows, and photos look vibrant and stunning with great contrast for an immersive viewing experience. Get up to 18 hours of battery life on your MacBook Air, perfect for bringing it along on trips and work.

Grab the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB for $66 off and elevate your laptop experience for both gaming and work on Amazon today!