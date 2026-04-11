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14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $149 off

By Samantha Wiley
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $149 off

The device is made for AI with Apple Silicon, and significant components that power it are made to run demanding workloads by AI, such as LLM training and inference. It also has Apple Intelligence, the AI system that helps in getting things done and provides you with groundbreaking security protection.


The device features next-gen CPU and faster unified memory; each GPU core has a Neural Accelerator built into each core for strong AI performance, and allows you to blitz through your workload.

14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $149 off

The MacBook features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina Display, making everything you see from the screen, like photos, videos, and game graphics, look stunning with crisp graphics for an immersive viewing experience, further elevating your experience with a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio adding sound all around you.

Grab the next-generation M5 MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB for $149 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with Apple M5 Pro chip with 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU: Built for AI, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7; Silver Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with Apple M5 Pro chip with 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU: Built for AI,... Buy on Amazon

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