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14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB Is $149 Off

By Samantha Wiley
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB Is $149 Off

The device is made to withstand demanding on-device AI workloads such as LLM training and inference, as all the significant components and Apple silicon are made to power such tasks.


The device features the powerful M5 Pro chip to give next-generation speed and power to handle heavy workloads, graphics, and AI. It features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps you get things done and ensures that no one else but you has access to data in your MacBook.

14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB Is $149 Off

You get a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display featuring a 1 billion to 1 contrast, sustained brightness of 1000 nits, and peak brightness of 1600 nits, ensuring that you have an immersive viewing experience. The device features a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio, placing sound all around you.

Grab the strong 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB for $149 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with Apple M5 Pro chip with 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU: Built for AI, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7; Silver Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with Apple M5 Pro chip with 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU: Built for AI,... Buy on Amazon

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