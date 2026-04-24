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14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB Is $151 Off

By Samantha Wiley
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB Is $151 Off

The device is powered by the M5 Pro chip for strong and fast performances having a faster GPU and a Neural Accelerator built into each core of the device. Apple Silicon and significant components of the device allow you to handle AI workloads such as LLM training and inference.


The device features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 1 million to 1 contrast, peak brightness of 1600, and 1000 nits of sustained brightness, making everything you see on the display look stunning and allowing for an immersive viewing experience. Further elevate your experience with the six-speaker sound system of the device that comes with spatial audio.

14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB Is $151 Off

MacOS allows you to run your devices fast and has built-in apps and protection against viruses; it also comes with free software updates to keep your device protected and up to date for smooth performances.

Grab the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB for $151 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with Apple M5 Pro chip with 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU: Built for AI, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7; Silver Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with Apple M5 Pro chip with 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU: Built for AI,... Buy on Amazon

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