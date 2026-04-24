14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB Is $151 Off

The device is powered by the M5 Pro chip for strong and fast performances having a faster GPU and a Neural Accelerator built into each core of the device. Apple Silicon and significant components of the device allow you to handle AI workloads such as LLM training and inference.

The device features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 1 million to 1 contrast, peak brightness of 1600, and 1000 nits of sustained brightness, making everything you see on the display look stunning and allowing for an immersive viewing experience. Further elevate your experience with the six-speaker sound system of the device that comes with spatial audio.

MacOS allows you to run your devices fast and has built-in apps and protection against viruses; it also comes with free software updates to keep your device protected and up to date for smooth performances.

Grab the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB for $151 off on Amazon today!