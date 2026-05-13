14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $216 Off

The M5 Pro MacBook Pro is powered by the M5 Pro chip, stronger than the base M5 chip, to give you more power and speed for creative, professional, and play. Each core has a Neural Accelerator built-in to them.

Every significant component of the device and Apple Silicon is made to run heavy AI workloads, such as LLM training and inference. It also has Apple Intelligence, the AI system that helps keep things organized and allows you to blitz through your workload. You are also given groundbreaking protection, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data in your device.

Enjoy stunning graphics and an immersive viewing experience with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display that has 1000 nits of sustained brightness, 1600 nits peak brightness, and a 1 million to 1 contrast.

Grab the high-end 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB for $216 off on Amazon today!