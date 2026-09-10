15-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/512GB is $150 Off

The MacBook Air is a sleek, portable MacBook that you could bring with you anywhere without taking up much space. The device has been refreshed, with the M5 chip providing you with next-generation power and AI capabilities.

The device features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display that supports 1 billion colors, making game graphics, movies, photos and videos look vibrant, rich in contrast allowing for an amazing viewing experience. Add sound with the six-speaker sound system that is equipped in the device with Spatial Audio.

The device features a battery life that lasts up to 18 hours, so you won’t have to worry about battery life and can be productive on the go. The MacBook features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized while providing you with groundbreaking security to protect your privacy.

Grab the lightweight portable 15-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/512GB for $150 off on Amazon today!

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