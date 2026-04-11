15-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB Is $150 Off

The MacBook Air has been revamped, given the next-generation M5 chip for fast and strong performance, and each GPU features Neural Accelerators built into it for a powerful AI platform. It features 512GB of storage, perfect for storing documents, photos, games, and more.

The device features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting a billion colors, allowing for graphics, videos, and photos to look vibrant and amazing for an immersive viewing experience. Make that experience much more immersive with spatial audio. The device features a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio, placing sound all around you.

The device features a 12MP center stage camera that allows you to stay in frame during calls with your friends, loved ones, or meetings. It also features three-mic arrays, so you sound clear when you speak in meetings or recordings.

Grab the 15-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB for $150 off on Amazon today!