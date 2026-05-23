Daily Deals

15-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
15-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off

The thin and lightweight MacBook Air has been refreshed and given the M5 chip to give you speed and power on your lightweight device, and allows for AI capabilities to be brought in, and enjoy amazing graphics. It features 512GB of storage, allowing you to store games, documents, videos, and photos without having to worry about space.


It features a faster CPU alongside Unified Memory; it also features a strong Neural Engine and a stronger GPU featuring Neural Accelerators. It is compatible with Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized and allows you to zoom through your workload.

15-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off

The device features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display that is capable of supporting a billion colors. It allows video game graphics, photos, and videos to look sharp and vibrant, which results in great viewing experiences.

Grab the refreshed portable 15-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB for $150 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 7; Sky Blue Apple 2026 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display,... Buy on Amazon

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