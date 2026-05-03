Daily Deals

15-inch M5 MacBook Air is $149 Off

By Samantha Wiley
15-inch M5 MacBook Air is $149 Off

The M5 MacBook Air has been given the M5 chip for stronger AI capabilities, as well as fast and fluid performance, all built into a portable device that you can bring with you anywhere. The GPU features Neural Accelerators for powerful AI performance and has Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized and get you through your workload.


Enjoy a 15-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting a billion colors, so everything on the display looks sharp and has rich contrast. An immersive viewing and gaming experience is possible with the display and audio capabilities. The device features a six-speaker sound system that comes with Spatial Audio to place sound all around you.

15-inch M5 MacBook Air is $149 Off

You get up to 18 hours of battery life, allowing you to bring the device with you anywhere you go. Look and sound your best during recordings and meetings with a 12MP Center Stage Camera and a three-mic array.

Grab the portable but strong 15-inch M5 MacBook Air for $149 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 7; Sky Blue Apple 2026 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display,... Buy on Amazon

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