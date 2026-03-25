Daily Deals

16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB 2TB is $49 off

By Samantha Wiley
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB 2TB is $49 off

The MacBook Pro has been refreshed, given the M5 Max Chip for next-generation power and speed, allowing you to speed through your workload. The device features a stronger GPU with Neural Accelerators built into each core.


The device features a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina display capable of sustaining 1000 nits of sustained brightness, a 1 million to 1 contrast, and peak brightness of 1600 nits, allowing for a bright and stunning viewing experience.

16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB 2TB is $49 off

Significant components that power the MacBook are made to run demanding AI workloads on the device, such as LLM training and inference. It is also compatible with Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps get things done easily and keeps things organized while providing you with groundbreaking security that ensures you solely can access the data in your MacBook.

Grab the high-end 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB 2TB for $49 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with Apple M5 Max chip with 18-core CPU and 32-core GPU: Built for AI, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 36GB Unified Memory, 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7; Silver Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with Apple M5 Max chip with 18-core CPU and 32-core GPU: Built for AI,... Buy on Amazon

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