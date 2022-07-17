3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger White is 28% Off

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
Daily Deals

We at iLounge have a special deal on the 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger, which allows you to get a convenient charging hub for your essential tech.

3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger

If you have an iPhone, AirPods or Apple Watch then the 3-in-1 charging cable is definitely a must-have. It combines three separate chargers in just one lengthy package so you won’t have to be tied to the wall while using your device.

What’s impressive is that you get the original charging speed with a capable adapter plug for each Apple product, with short-circuit, over-heat and over-current protection on all of them.

The 3-in-1 Apple charger works great in your desk setup or when you’re travelling. It serves as a nice backup for your original chargers as well. The 3-in-1 iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch Charger normally cost $34.99 while we at iLounge are giving them away for just $24.99. You save 28% off with our deal. Buy it today!

Buy it now
Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.