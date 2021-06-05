3-in-1 Apple Watch & Lightning Charger Cable is 57% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the 3-in-1 Apple Watch & Lightning Charger Cable, which allows you to conveniently have a charger for your devices using a single cable.

With the 3-in-1 all you need is a compatible adapter and you’re all set. Charge while on vacation, on overseas business meetings and even at home using a single wall socket. The Lightning charger cable supports simultaneous charging and comes in several color options as well.

The cable has a length of 1.2 meters long and is made from aluminum alloy and ABS. It’s lightweight, easy to use and easy to stash when all your devices are charged. Its versatility will make it your favorite charger for a long time!

The 3-in-1 Apple Watch & Lightning Charger Cable normally costs $39 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $16.99. You get 57% off with our deal!