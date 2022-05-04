3 in 1 Magsafe magnetic wireless charger, fast wireless charging station is 21% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the 3 in 1 MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Station, which allows you to give your AirPods, Apple Watch and iPhone extra juice whenever you need it in a convenient and portable charger.

3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

What initially looks like a smartphone stand is actually more useful and has several charging features. At the helm is an iPhone MagSafe charger, and a 3W wireless port for your AirPods and a 2.5W port for your Apple Watch. The main Qi charger has strong magnets and can be adjusted 45 degrees for hands-free and convenient viewing.

A smart chip handles charging duties and prevents overcharging, overcurrent, over-voltage and short-circuiting. There’s an LED indicator and rubber pads to hold the station in place.

The 3 in 1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Station normally costs $64 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $49.99. You get 21% off with our deal. Buy it today!

