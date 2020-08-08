Get 45% off on the 3.3Ft Supercord 3-in-1 Charging Cable

3.3Ft Supercord 3-in-1 Charging Cable

We at iLounge have a special deal on the 3.3 Ft Supercord 3-in-1 Charging Cable, which allows you to get a versatile, fast-charging cable without the hassle.

‘One charging cable to rule them all’ is Supercord’s calling card. With it, you won’t need to bring a USB-C, Lightning or Micro USB cable all at the same time. The 3.3 ft cable sports a highly durable material made of defense-grade fibers to ensure you get maximum use of your investment.

3.3Ft Supercord 3-in-1 Charging Cable with an iPhone

In terms of safety the Powercord 3-in-1 cable has it in spades. You get a MFi-certification for fast charge speeds on up to 12W and PVC coating in the chipset and circuit board that’s fire-resistant. The generous length allows you to sit or lie down comfortably while using your device. A leather strap keeps things organized and tangle-free.

The 3.3 Ft Supercord 3-in-1 Charging Cable is normally priced at $36, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $19.99. You get 45% off with our deal.

