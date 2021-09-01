4-in-1 Multi Port & Apple Watch Charger is 48% off

iLounge has a special deal on the 4-in1- Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger, which allows you to achieve a multi-charging station setup with just one item.

‘Less clutter’ is the phrase that comes to mind when buying the multi-port charger. The cable allows you to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and micro-USB and other Lightning devices, and in a simultaneous manner too.

The wires are made from nylon, high-quality TPE and aluminum shell for the connectivity part. It’s long enough at 1.2 meters for you to use your iPhone a good distance away from the wall socket. With the multi-port cable you can ditch your wires and adapters and only get a single hub for convenience.

The 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger normally costs $34 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $17.99. You get 48% off with our deal. Get this multiple port charger today!