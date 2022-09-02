4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive for iPhone, Tablets, and Android is 23% Off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive for iPhone, Tablets and Android, which allows you to store all your files and documents in a physical drive and without needing a computer.

The 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive is a convenient tool for transferring videos, photos and files from Mac to PC, or PC to mobile devices.

It has a Lightning connector, USB 3.0, type C and micro-USB that you can plug directly in, and a respectable 25mb/s transfer speed. It’s compatible with iPhones and Android devices via the Y-Disk App.

Now, all you need is this flash drive and your device to transfer or free up space. You can choose from the 64GB or the 128GB version, both of which are discounted.

The 64GB Smart Flash Drive is normally priced at $29.99 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $22.99. You save 23% with our deal. Buy it today!