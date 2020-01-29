Power up your Apple devices with the 4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger

iLounge has a special deal on the 4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger, which allows you to charge four devices simultaneously without cables.

Like the idea of a charging stand conveniently sitting at your desk? You’ll love this multi-purpose accessory that can charge your iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods case all at the same time.

It’s simple, unassuming and yet lends stylish elegance to any surface or workspace. Moreover, you won’t have to worry about electronic damage as it has temperature control and overcharge protection to keep your devices safe.

4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger

You can choose from black or white finish depending on your preference. The stand’s ease of use and small footprint works on your nightstand, desk or anywhere you’d want to charge. You’ll love the fact that you can simply place your smartphone, watch or earbuds case to charge and remove it whenever you need them without tangles!

The 4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger normally costs $60, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $40. You get 33% off with our deal.