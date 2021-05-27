4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is 33% off

iLounge has a special deal on the 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, which allows you to ditch your traditional adapters and cables for a central and tangle-free charging hub.

The 4 in 1 wireless charging station is a must-have if you’re aiming for a minimalist look on your desk, table or nightstand. The simple yet sleek design belies its function of being able to charge your iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watch simultaneously. In order to do this, the charging station comes with overcharge, over-voltage and auto shut off technology, as well as fast charge so you won’t have to wait a long time to use your device.

The 4 in 1 wireless charging station works with any adapter under 27W but it’s recommended to use a 27W adapter for more efficient charging. It’s simple and yet works so well as a multi-function charger.

The 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station normally costs $45 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $29.99. You get 33% off with our deal.