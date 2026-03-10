4-pack AirTag is $35 Off

The AirTag is an Apple accessory that helps you track your items with the use of the Find My app. The 4-tag pack allows you to mark 3 more items for yourself, or you can hand them out to friends and family so that they can search for their items easily.

The communications made in the Find My network are encrypted and anonymous to protect the owner’s privacy. Plus, the AirTag never stores history and data. It features a replaceable battery that lasts for over a year and is rated IP67 dust and water-resistant.

The AirTag features Ultra Wideband technology, helping lead you right to your devices. In case you still have trouble finding your item, it features a built-in speaker that you can play a sound cue on, or you can ask Siri for help.

Keep your items in check with the 4-pack AirTag for $35 off today!