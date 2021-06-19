5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station is 31% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the 5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station, which allows you to dump all your current cables and chargers for a multi-function charging solution.

The charging station looks anything but a powerhouse when it comes to juicing up your essential devices, which is its greatest strength. Somewhere along the nondescript and minimalist appearance lies the ability to charge up to 5 of your devices simultaneously.

It’s MagSafe compatible and works on all iPhone 12 models in portrait or landscape mode. It can juice up your Apple Watch, AirPods and two others with the USB-A port. The stand can double as a night lamp or a light source, thanks to the four dimmable brightness options. It’s a versatile charging solution no matter how you look at it!

The 5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station normally costs $159 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $104.99. You can take an additional 20% off with our Father’s Day Sale code ‘WELOVEDAD’ on checkout. Buy it today!