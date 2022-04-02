Adobe Photoshop Course + Brush Bundle is 90% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Adobe Photoshop Course + Brush Bundle, which allows you to master photo editing with Photoshop quickly and gain access to its premium brush tools.

Photoshop is still the default, go-to app for photo editors and content creators, and now you’ll have a chance to become one of them. 10 hours of content are waiting for you, spread out across a hundred lectures so you can learn essentials such as retouching photos to advanced edits like removing and adding objects.

The bundle also comes with premium Photoshop brushes, which include watercolor, charcoal, oil and acrylic, marker, paint brush, graphite and pencil, and nature stamps pack. Afterwards, you’ll be able to use Photoshop like a pro!

The Adobe Photoshop Course + Brush Bundle normally costs $300 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $29. You get an amazing 90% off with our deal. Get it today!