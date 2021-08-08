ADT-Monitored Home Security Voucher: $750 Worth of Equipment for Only $29.88

iLounge has a special deal on the ADT-Monitored Home Security Voucher, which gives you $750 worth of customized surveillance equipment for only $29.88.

ADT monitoring is a world-class service, and no one can say no to more than $700 worth of savings. It’s time to protect your home with the latest in security technology, compliments of ADT. Whether for fire, burglar or medical needs, you can set up a system that caters to your lifestyle and needs, including a 7-inch touchscreen panel that’s worth $600.

All the equipment you choose will be installed by a certified professional technician. You also get a Certificate of Monitoring that can boost your home’s value and improve its appeal when you want to put it on the market.

The ADT-Monitored Home Security Voucher normally costs $750 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $29.88. You get an amazing 96% off with our deal!