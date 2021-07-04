AirBuddy: Connect AirPods to Your Mac is 10% off

iLounge has a special deal on the AirBuddy which allows you to use your AirPods easily and see its status on your Mac.

AirBuddy is the best AirPods app for the Mac, bar none. Once installed, pairing your AirPods to your computer happens as soon as you lift the flap of your AirPods case in close proximity to your Mac. Then, you’ll be able to see its status and change output volume, mic input, listening mode via shortcuts and gestures without needing to open Bluetooth or System Preferences.

With AirBuddy you can transition between your iPhone or iPad to the Mac seamlessly. It’s an app that’s worthy of your attention, and it works on all AirPods models.

The AirBuddy normally costs $10 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $8.99. You get 10% off with our deal.