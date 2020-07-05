AirPod Charger + Earhoox Bundle is now 36% off

It is not easy to charge your AirPods along with the hooks attached. For that, you need to charge the AirPods without the hooks. When you are traveling in your car and you need to charge it, it then becomes difficult.

Also while traveling removing the attachments fro the AirPods seems difficult. So, If you want to enjoy a hassle-free changing while in your car, you should buy this AirPod Charger + Earhoox Bundle.

AirPod Charger + Earhoox Bundle

What is better is that you can now get it here only for $31.99 instead of $49.99. it means you get a 36% off when you buy it here through this deal.

With this, you can charge your AirPods at home, in the car or at your desk all the time. This bundle includes the Earhoox which ensures that you do not get discomfort when you put them on. This Earhoox makes the AirPods fit perfectly.

It has a charging dock that allows you to charge your AirPods without removing the attachments. The charging dock has a topless design. It is a great design that also has a stand and a car mount. With this mount, you can charge your AirPods on the go.

You get all these the AirPod charger, 2 x pairs of Earhoox, and a stand and a car mount all in one only for $31.99 instead of $49.99.